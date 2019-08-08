Man appears in court over fatal Maybury Road crash

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorist by driving dangerously on a busy city street.

Ednilson Ceita, 26, made no plea to the allegation when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Smith died in the collision.

Prosecutors claim Mr Ceita was responsible for causing the death of Jonathan Smith in Maybury Road, Edinburgh in May 2018.

Mr Smith lost his life after a car which was driving on the wrong side of the road caused a BMW X5 to crash into his vehicle at about 12:30am on May 25.

Police arrested Mr Ceita, of Edinburgh, on Wednesday. He was taken to Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he appeared in private earlier today.

Mr Ceita also made no plea in relation to a number of other alleged motoring offences.

He has also been charged with fraud, an attempt to pervert the court of justice, an alleged contravention of the Identity Documents Act 2010. He also made no plea to these charges.

Mr Ceita was granted bail pending a future court appearance following the short court hearing.

He is expected to reappear in court at some point in the near future.