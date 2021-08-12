Man appears in court to face 8 charges after Edinburgh casino armed robbery

Hassan Fallah appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Hassan Fallah appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday to face four charges of assault and robbery, three charges of carrying a blade or point in a public place and one charge of resisting, obstruction or hindering police.

Fallah, whose general address was given in court as Edinburgh, made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He is due to reappear within the next eight days.

The court appearance follows an armed robbery at the Genting casino in Fountain Park, Dundee Street, at around 1am on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of staff were allegedly threatened at knifepoint and forced to hand over thousands of pounds.

One eye-witness told the Edinburgh Evening News previously that there were between 20 to 30 customers in the casino at the time.

The witness described the atmosphere in the casino afterwards as “eerie” as staff closed down tables and urged members of the public to leave the premises.

Police appealed to the public earlier this week for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.