Man arrested after crack cocaine siezed in Midlothian

A man has been arrested and charged after police seized £500 worth of crack cocaine in Midlothian.

Officers recovered 13 wraps of the class A drug during a search of the 31-year-old man on Mayfield Road on Thursday, 24 January.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Constable John Lumsden from the CIU said: “All drug offences are treated with the utmost seriousness and those found to be involved can expect to be robustly dealt with.

“Prior to the arrest of this male a number of members of the public came forward to provide really useful information and we would like to thank them for assisting us.”

