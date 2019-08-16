Man arrested after girl, 9, left with serious injuries following three-car crash in Dalkeith

A man has been arrested after a nine-year-old girl was left with serious head and leg injuries after being involved in a three-car crash in Dalkeith.

The collision - involving a Ford Transit van, Mitsubishi Outlander and Vauxhall Vivaro van - happened on Easthouses Road at about 4:50pm on Thursday afternoon.

The scene on Thursday night. Picture: TSPL

Police said the Ford Transit van was travelling south at the time and was involved in a collision with the Mitsubishi, which was in front, before colliding with the Vauxhall van travelling north.

The 34-year-old male driver of the Transit was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to an arm injury before being arrested in connection with the collision.

Three girls aged 13, nine and five were also within the Transit, along with a seven-year-old boy.

The police statement said: "The nine-year-old sustained significant injuries to her head and leg and was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where she remains in a serious condition."

The other children sustained only minor injuries, as did the male driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro.

Occupants of the Mitsubishi were uninjured.

Inspector Andy Gibb, from the Road Policing Unit in Dalkeith, said: "While we have one man in custody following this collision, we are still conducting our inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would ask other motorists who were on the road at the time, and witnessed what happened, to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you believe you have any relevant dash-cam footage capturing the incident, then please also come forward."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Dalkeith via 101 and quote incident number 2867 of the 15th August.