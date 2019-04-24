Man arrested after objects thrown from roof in South Queensferry

A man has been arrested after items were thrown from a roof in South Queensferry.

The emergency services were in attendance on Hillwood Place at around 9pm on Tuesday, following social media reports that a man had climbed onto a roof and thrown slates.

Observers noted officers in riot clothing as the road was sealed off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and charged following reports of an individual causing a disturbance and throwing items from a roof in Hillwood Place, South Queensferry on Tuesday 23rd April.

“The 26-year-old will appear in court at a later date.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.