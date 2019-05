Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a man in connection with a serious assault which took place in Livingston.

The incident took place around 4.30am on Saturday 26th January 2019 in Carmondean Centre Road, when a 41-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place on Carmondean Centre Road in Livingston.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police officers thanked the public for their support with their inquiry.