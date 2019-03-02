Man arrested after suspected stabbing in Edinburgh

A man has been arrested after a suspected stabbing in Crichton’s Close in the city’s Canongate area.

The suspect was arrested around 4pm after witnesses of the incident phoned the police and emergency services.

The arrest happened after a suspected stabbing in the Canongate area.

The alleged victim is believed to have sustained non-fatal injuries.

Several officers and two vehicles were at the scene of the arrest outside a shop on The Royal Mile.

It is believed that one of the witnesses who phoned for assistance was Cllr Gordon Munro.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of a man having been assaulted at Crichton’s Close Edinburgh. A man has been taken to hospital. Enquiries are continuing.”

