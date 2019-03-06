Man arrested after suspicious item found in Annandale Street

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious item found in Annandale Street.

READ MORE: Street reopened after controlled explosion of ‘suspicious item’

Police Scotland said he has been released pending further inquiries as the investigation into the incident continued.

The bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious item on the street on Friday after it was reported to the police at 11.50am.

It was found on a pavement on the opposite side of the road to the Annandale Street mosque.

Police have yet again urged anyone with information regarding the events to make contact on 101.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital