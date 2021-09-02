Man arrested and charged in connection with assault on police officer outside Edinburgh’s Haymarket station
A man has been arrested and charged after a police officer was reportedly assaulted outside Edinburgh’s Haymarket train station.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 7:55 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 8:03 am
Posting on Twitter, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that a 24-year-old has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident on Sunday (August 29).
BTP also acknowledged video footage circulating online of an officer being assaulted at side entrance into the station on Sunday afternoon.
A statement read: “We are aware of a video on social media showing an officer being assaulted at Edinburgh Haymarket station on Sunday 29 August.
“A 24-year-old man has subsequently been charged with assaulting a police officer.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.