Man arrested and charged in connection with assault on police officer outside Edinburgh’s Haymarket station

Posting on Twitter, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that a 24-year-old has been arrested ​in connection with the alleged incident on Sunday (August 29).

BTP also acknowledged video footage circulating online of an officer being assaulted at side entrance into the station on Sunday afternoon.

A statement read: “We are aware of a video on social media showing an officer being assaulted at Edinburgh Haymarket station on Sunday 29 August.

“A 24-year-old man has subsequently been charged with assaulting a police officer.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

