Man arrested following attempted robbery at Edinburgh bank

A man has been arrested and charged after demanding money from bank staff at the Cameron Toll Shopping Centre.

At around 4.30pm on March 7, a man entered the Bank of Scotland branch and made a demand for money.

The member of staff refused to hand over any cash and the man left empty-handed.

As a result of police inquiries a 59-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with this incident on Tuesday and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, who leads on Operation Arable, said: “While nothing was stolen during this attempted robbery, it was still investigated as a very serious crime and following inquiries by the Operation Arable team, an arrest has now been made.

“Tackling acquisitive crime in the Capital is one of our top priorities and offences such as robbery, theft and housebreaking will not be tolerated.

“Whenever such incidents are reported to us we will respond accordingly, investigate thoroughly and bring anyone found to be responsible to justice.”

