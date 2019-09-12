Man arrested for number of offences after being spotted in Leith

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested and charged with a number of offences after a police raid on a street in Leith

Officers swooped on the 39-year-old on Iona Street with the help of canine units, an eyewitness told the Evening News.

At least five officers have been involved in the operation just after 9am on Thursday morning.

It is understood the man has been arrested in connection with a slew of housebreaking and drug offences.

An eyewitness told the Evening News: "Two police cars and a police dog van were on the scene at about half past nine and they had someone pinned down on the floor."

"One of the officers was shouting 'let's see if the drugs are gone'."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to various thefts, including housebreakings, and a drug related offence."

"He was arrested around 9am on Iona Street, Edinburgh on Thursday, September 12."

She added: "He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow."