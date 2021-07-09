Man arrested in connection with fraud and several sneak-in thefts in south Edinburgh

A man has been arrested by officers after a number of sneak-in thefts in the Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:58 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:19 pm

A 33-year-old man was arrested and a report has been handed to the Procurator Fiscal after a spate of sneak-in thefts and fraud in the south side of Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested for a number of sneak-in thefts and fraud in the south area of Edinburgh between 22 June, and 7 July, 2021.

Edinburgh arrest: A man has been arrested for a number sneak in thefts and fraud in the south of Edinburgh

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

