Man arrested in connection with fraud and several sneak-in thefts in south Edinburgh

A 33-year-old man was arrested and a report has been handed to the Procurator Fiscal after a spate of sneak-in thefts and fraud in the south side of Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested for a number of sneak-in thefts and fraud in the south area of Edinburgh between 22 June, and 7 July, 2021.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

