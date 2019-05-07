Man arrested in connection with Oxgangs attempted murder

Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Oxgangs.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 13th at a property in Pitcairn Grove.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement released today, police said: "Following this arrest the male was released pending further inquiries and the investigation into these attacks is continuing.

"Anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident 3117 of the 13th March."