Man arrested in Edinburgh following 'suspicious activity' in Chesser

Have your say

A man has been arrested and charged following reports of loitering around properties in the Chesser area.

The incidents took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The incidents took place in the Chesser area. Picture: Google Maps

READ MORE: Man jailed for attempted rape and sexual assault of two women in Edinburgh's Little France area

Members of the public contacted police after seeing someone hanging around buildings in the neighbourhood.

Local officers attended and following inquiries a 34-year-old was arrested.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, from the Community Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to thank the public for their vigilance and support in this matter which greatly assisted us in making a swift arrest.

READ MORE: Drugs with street value of £15,000 seized from property in West Lothian

"We are committed to preventing crimes, including acquisitive offences, such as housebreaking and thefts occurring in the city and it's really important that communities who believe they see anything suspicious, contact us immediately.

"Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity to police should do so via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999."