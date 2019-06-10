Man assaulted and taken to hospital after attack at Edinburgh's Jack Kane Sports Centre

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked outside the Jack Kane Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

Police were called to reports of the assualt on a 28-year-old man at thr Niddrie Mains Road sports complex yesterday evening (Sunday, June 9).

The man was taken to hospital, and locals reported that the entrance to the centre was cordoned off by armed police officers.

One resident wrote in the EEN's Edinburgh Crime & Incidents Facebook group: "Entrance to Jack Kane is closed, 4-5 police units and armed police around it and police tape in place...not sure why though!"

Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the alleged attack.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "About 5.45pm on Sunday June 9 police attended Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh to reports of an adult male assaulted there.

"The 28-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

"If anyone has any information to this incident. Please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3277 of the June 9."

The incident took place around the same time that Duck Street in Leith was sealed off by cops, after a man fell from a building.

