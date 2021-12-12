Detectives are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man was assaulted in Edinburgh city centre. Image: Google street view

The incident happened around 10.10pm on Saturday (December 11) in Meuse Lane when the man was involved in a conversation with four men.

He sustained a head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.

The four men left in the direction of St Andrew Square.

They are described as white, aged between 40 and 50-years-old and spoke with Scottish accents.

Two were bald, one had short, dark hair and the other was wearing a dark coloured woollen hat.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to trace the men described as we believe they can help with our investigation.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3747 of Saturday, 11 December, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

