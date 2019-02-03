Man ‘caught with baton and knuckle duster’ at Edinburgh’s Haymarket station

A man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of two weapons at an Edinburgh train station.

British Transport Police made the arrest on Saturday night at the Capital’s Haymarket station.

It’s understood the man was carrying a baton and a knuckle duster.

He was taken into custody and is due to appear at court on Monday.

BTP East Scot said in a tweet: “Male arrested by @BTPEastScot officers at #Haymarket station last night for allegedly being in possession of a Baton and Knuckle Duster.

“These weapons have been removed from the streets and potential injury to others avoided.

“Male taken to custody to appear at court on Monday.”

