Man charged after 84-year-old robbed in Leith

Have your say

A 42-year-old man has been charged following the robbery of an 84-year-old man in Leith.

The incident happened at around 3.25pm on Tuesday in Constitution Street and resulted in the victim being robbed of a three-figure sum of cash.

The incident took place in Constitution Street, Leith. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

A statement released today by police said: “As a result of inquiries conducted by Gayfield CID, the 42-year-old was charged and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 15th February.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital