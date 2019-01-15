Man charged after 88-year-old woman robbed in own home

A man has been charged after an 88-year-old woman was robbed in her home.

The pensioner answered the door of her home in Edinburgh to a man who allegedly pushed his way in and stole her purse.

The incident happened in Niddrie Mill Avenue at around 7pm on Sunday.

Police said that a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the incident.

He is expected to appear in court in due course.

