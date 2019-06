Have your say

A man has been charged after assaulting a 74-year-old outside an Aldi supermarket in Linlithgow.

The incident happened around 7.40pm on Thursday 14th February outside the Aldi Supermarket on Falkirk Road and resulted in the 74-year-old man sustaining an injury, which required hospital treatment.

Aldi supermarket in Linlithgow

The 55-year-old will appear in court at a later date.