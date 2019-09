Have your say

A man has been charged following a serious assault on board a bus in Edinburgh.



The incident occurred around 10.15pm on Friday 5th July 2019 on board a Lothian Bus.



A man sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.



Police confirmed on Monday that a man has been charged following the incident.

The incident occurred on board a Lothian bus. Picture: JPIMedia

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.