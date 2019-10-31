Man charged after body found on central reservation of Edinburgh bypass

POLICE have charged a man after the body of another man was found on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass earlier this year.

Tragic Craig Bruce, 37, was found fatally injured on the central reservation of the A720 between the Sheriffhall Roundabout and the Gilmerton Junction at around 8.20am on Thursday, January 17.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Craig Bruce

Sergeant Ross Drummond from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit said: "Since the discovery of Mr Bruce's body on the A720, officers have conducted a thorough investigation which has resulted in a man being charged in connection with road traffic offences.