Man charged after releasing 120 buffalo from Fife farm

A man has been charged after more than 120 buffalo and six horses were released from their enclosures at a farm in Fife.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 4 March at The Buffalo Farm and Shawsmill Stables near Kirkcaldy.

Eighteen steel gates were unbolted at the Buffalo Farm, releasing more than 120 buffalo into the snow and ice.

A post on Shawsmill Stables’ Facebook page noted that it was lucky the buffalo did not reach the roads of Kirkcaldy.

However, the post added, the stress of the incident caused one buffalo to give birth to her calf prematurely.

The farm was also found to be covered in blood from several injured buffalo.

At Shawsmill, three separate stable blocks were opened, letting half a dozen horses loose. The individual allegedly kicked some of the horses to hasten their release.

Photos show that one of the horses was badly injured after falling on an icy road.

A 21-year-old male was spotted on CCTV. The footage suggests that the man may have been intoxicated at the time.

Shawsmill Stable told their Facebook followers: “We believe that this individual was on their way home from a night out in nearby Kirkcaldy and may have walked or been dropped by taxi along the route of Oriel Road/Old Torbain Road heading towards Cardenden and had to walk the remainder of the way home.

“It would appear they broke into Buffalo Farm first then carried on to us causing destruction and harm to animals at each place.

“The man can be seen on the CCTV footage falling over face first onto the palms of his hands.”

Police have now confirmed that the man has been identified and charged.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital