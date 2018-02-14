Man charged after spate of break-in in Penicuik

POLICE have charged a man in connection with a spate of break-ins involving businesses.

A total of seven commercial properties were broken into in John Street, Edinburgh Road, High Street and Carnethy Avenue in Penicuik - while six attempted break-ins took place at other premises.

The incidents took place between September 1 and October 27, 2017.

A 26-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Community sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik police station, said: “Tackling housebreaking remains a priority for local officers and we are committed to using all resources at our disposal to investigating such offences.”