A man has been charged following a serious assault in the Leith Walk area of the city earlier this year.

On Thursday 25th April, a male, 16, sustained facial injuries after being attacked in Montgomery Street.

As a result of inquiries conducted by Gayfield CID, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday 19th August and will appear in court at a later date in connection with this incident.

Police Scotland thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.