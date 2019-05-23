Man charged following assault in Bathgate nightclub

Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a man in connection with a serious assault in Bathgate.
Serious assault in Bathgate nightclub leaves man with serious head and face injuries
The incident happened on Sunday, April 21 at the Envi Nightclub, on Hopetoun Street.
A 31-year-old man was assaulted and suffered serious head and facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today (Thursday).
