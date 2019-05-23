Man charged following assault in Bathgate nightclub

Have your say

Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a man in connection with a serious assault in Bathgate.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 21 at the Envi Nightclub, on Hopetoun Street.

A 31-year-old man was assaulted and suffered serious head and facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

