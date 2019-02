A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Musselburgh.

The incident took place at a flat in Millhill Wynd shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 9th February.

Detectives said they would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the public for their support during the investigation.

The 27-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

