Man charged over alleged dangerous Holy Corner motorcycle activity

POLICE have charged a man in connection with dangerous motorcycle activity.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged following an alleged incident in the Holy Corner area.

The man was arrested at around 10.30am on Wednesday in Bruntsfield Place. He will appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Roger Park of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “We will not tolerate dangerous motorcycle activity as the rider is not only at risk but also other members of the public.

“If you ride or drive in this manner, you risk facing a hefty penalty if convicted at court. Do not risk it. Ensure you comply with the road traffic law and ride in a safe manner.

“Anyone wishing to report dangerous motorcycle activity can do so in complete confidentiality via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”