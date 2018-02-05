Man charged with grooming a child on social media

A MAN has been charged with grooming a child on social media.
Herinder Singh, 49, made no plea when he appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court.
He was accused of communicating indecently with a person under the age of 16 and meeting a child to engage in unlawful sex after making prior contact.
Singh, from Glasgow, was committed for further examination and released on bail.
A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said his next court appearance was to be confirmed
It is understood his arrest followed vigilante style action by a group known as Wolf Crew.