Man charged with grooming a child on social media

A MAN has been charged with grooming a child on social media.

Herinder Singh, 49, made no plea when he appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court.

He was accused of communicating indecently with a person under the age of 16 and meeting a child to engage in unlawful sex after making prior contact.

Singh, from Glasgow, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said his next court appearance was to be confirmed

It is understood his arrest followed vigilante style action by a group known as Wolf Crew.