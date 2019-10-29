Man in clown mask stole bag and laptop in late night robbery in Dalkeith

A man was attacked and robbed by two men, one of whom who was wearing a clown mask, in the early hours of Thursday.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in Millerhill, Dalkeith on Thursday 24 October.

The man, 30, was attacked in Wymet Gardens by the two men who stole his bag which also contained a laptop.

Police are appealing for information following the attack (Photo: TSPL)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an attempt to track the attackers, police issued a description of the two men. They said both suspects were described as white, approximately six foot in height and of a large build.

Officers said that one man was wearing a clown mask and had on a black jacket and dark trousers. The second man was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms and a khaki coloured snood covering his face.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Detective Constable Craig Dilworth of Dalkeith CID, said: “We believe that the suspects targeted this man thinking that he was carrying a large sum of money. He wasn’t. We think they were lying in wait for him so it appears they knew his routine and where he would be at certain times.

“Wymet Gardens is a residential cul de sac, so it is possible, despite the early hour, that neighbours may have seen or heard the suspects in the area, hanging about or running off afterwards.