Man dies after being hit by car on busy Fife road

the 29 year-old man was walking on the A985 between Rosyth and Limekilns.

The accident happened as the man was walking on the A985 between Rosyth and Limekilns when he was struck by a BMW driving westbound around 4.15am on Sunday morning.

Police and ambulance were called to the accident, however the 29 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23 year-old male driver of the BMW suffered no injuries.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife's Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation is continuing into this road crash and I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the A985 road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to come forward, as they may hold detail that will help our investigation.