A man has died after falling from the window of a flat in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Cobbinshaw House South just off Calder Gardens at 2.05pm yesterday (Thursday, April 18) after receiving reports of a man falling from a fourth-floor window.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the circumstances of the man's death or still ongoing.