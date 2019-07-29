Man dies after falling from window in central Edinburgh

A 51-year-old man has died after he fell from a window in Edinburgh on Sunday, police have confirmed.

Police had closed off Belgrave Crescent at around 6.15pm after they received reports of a person falling from a second floor window on Sunday evening.

Emergency services including several police cars, fire engines and an ambulance had arrived at the scene at Belgrave Crescent around 6.15pm on Sunday evening.

However, this morning officers confirmed that the man who fell from the window died at the scene.

The police are not currently considering the death as suspicious.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: "Police attended at Belgrave Crescent, Edinburgh at 6.15pm on Sunday 28 July after reports of a 51-year-old man having fallen from a window.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained, however does not appear to be suspicious at this time and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."