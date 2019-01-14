Man dies in front of customers at Princes Street Barclays

A MAN dropped down dead in front of horrified customers in a city centre bank this morning.

The tragedy unfolded shortly before 11am at the Barclays in Princes Street.

Paramedics tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were also called but are not treating the death as suspicious.

Witnesses reported seeing about five police cars and an ambulance outside the bank.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a man at a bank in Princes Street.

“The incident happened around 10.45am on Monday, January 14.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator Fiscal.”

