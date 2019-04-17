Man dies in suspected shooting in Edinburgh’s West End

Have your say

A man has died in a suspected shooting in Edinburgh’s West End.

Up to a dozen armed officers were sent to Chester Street about 8pm following reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

It has been reported the deceased is Trainspotting T2 star Bradley Welsh.

The 42-year-old played gangland kingpin Doyle in the film and is friends with author Irvine Welsh.

A Police Scotland statement said: “On arrival of emergency services, a man was found seriously injured in the street and sadly passed away at the scene.

“His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.

“Officers will continue to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather information that can assist with this investigation.

“Anyone who believes they have any relevant information should contact police immediately.”

Part of the road has been cordoned off from Walker Street to Manor Place.

Multiple police vehicles are in attendance, including a dog unit.

Three ambulances and paramedics are also at the scene.

Officers have told residents to stay indoors, with the cordon having since been extended to Drumsheugh Gardens.

Resident Alasdair Morton, 46, said: “I came out the house and we were told to go back in. Around three police cars and a black van drove along the street and the traffic then stopped.

“I initially thought it was a police escort then when I had a look there must have been a dozen or so police with guns pushing the traffic back.

“We’ve not been told anything, but police waved through some ambulances.

“They said ‘there’s a gunshot wound to the head somewhere’. We could still hear noises that suggested there was a situation still going on.”

Two people are understood to have identified themselves as family members to police at the scene and demanded information.

