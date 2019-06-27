Man due in court following disturbance in Haddington

Have your say

A 24-year-old man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today following a disturbance in Haddington town centre last night.

Officers were called to the East Lothian town following calls from the public.

A number of vehicles which were parked on High Street, Market Street and nearby were damaged during this incident.

Once officers arrived at the scene the man responsible was arrested.

He was charged with six vandalisms and other offences.