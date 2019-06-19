Man due in court following Edinburgh city centre murder

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh have charged a man in connection with a death in the city centre.

Officers were called to Viewcraig ‎Gardens, near Dumbiedykes, at around 4pm on Monday following a report of a disturbance.

Police were called to Viewcraig Gardens on Monday. Picture: TSPL

Alistair Edmond, 37, was found with serious injuries and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later died.

A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with Mr Edmond's death, which is being treated as murder.

He has now been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance of Gayfield CID: "Our condolences are with Alistair's family at this difficult time, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"I want to reassure the local community that we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Alistair's death.

"Inquiries continue and I'd urge anyone who may have information which can assist and has not yet spoken to officers to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2600 of 17th June."