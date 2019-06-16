Man found stabbed in Edinburgh city centre street

Have your say

A MAN suffered cuts to his arms after being stabbed in a city centre street last night.

The victim was found bleeding from serious wounds in the Cowgate, near to the Three Sisters pub, shortly after 2am.

He is understood to have been treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

His condition was not known today.

A witness said: "I'm unsure of the weapon but it was an assault with a bottle or a knife - more likely a knife.

"He was understandably very shaken by it."

Police Scotland were unable to confirm any details.