Man in court accused of attacking Hearts fan after Betfred Cup tie victory

A man has appeared in court after an alleged attack which left a Hearts fan badly injured.

Window fabricator Darren Manson, 22, suffered a broken jaw in an incident in Motherwell earlier this month.

Scott Notman, 44, of Motherwell, was charged with assault to severe injury when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Ian Scott made no plea on his behalf during a private hearing before Sheriff Ray Small.

The case was continued for further examination and Notman was allowed bail on condition that he does not attend any regulated football match.

No date has yet been set for a further hearing.

Darren and his mother Nicky, 45, had been making their way to Motherwell train station after their team's 2-1 Betfred Cup tie win at Fir Park on Friday, August 16.

Nicky said a group shouted abuse at them before her son was attacked.

Darren, of Falkirk, underwent surgery in hospital and had plates and screws inserted in his jaw.