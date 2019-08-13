Man in court after police officer hit by car in the Cowgate

Have your say

A MAN appeared in court today after a police officer was hit by a car while attempting to stop it driving through the Cowgate.

The male officer in his 50s was hit at about 3:20am on Saturday in the busy thoroughfare.

Elliot Lees, 21, was charged with assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving and abusive behaviour.

He was also charged with drugs possession at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Lees made no plea and was granted bail on Monday.

He is due to make a second appearance at a later date.

The officer was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.