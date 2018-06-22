Man jailed for 16 years for murdering Peebles postwoman Alex Stuart

A man who murdered a 27-year-old postal worker in Peebles has been jailed.

Nicholas Rogers was today sentenced to life at the Glasgow High Court with a minimum if 16-years in prison for killing 22-year-old Alexandra Stuart on Sunday 6th August 2017.

Alexandra, known as Alex, sustained serious injuries during an attack within an address in Cuddyside and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she sadly passed away.

Rogers was apprehended at a car park near to the Tesco supermarket in Peebles a short time after the incident and was subsequently charged with Alex’s murder.

He was found guilty on Thursday 31st May this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Reid from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID said: “Rogers has at no time shown any remorse or regret for taking Alex’s life and the level of violence he subjected her to prior to her death demonstrates what a dangerous individual he is.

“While this sentence cannot undo the pain and suffering he has caused Alex’s family, it is my hope that they can find solace in justice having been served and can begin to move on their lives.”

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, the family of Alex Stuart said:

“Nicholas Rogers was convicted of murder in reflection of his responsibility for the senseless murder of our daughter Alex Stuart.

“Whilst the high court trial was complex, his defence of diminished responsibility due to mental health issues were not upheld.

“We believe appropriate levels of support were afforded to Rogers from mental health professionals of the NHS, which he chose to ignore. The verdict of murder makes clear that it was his wicked and reckless behaviour as a result of alcohol and illegal drug consumption that was the substantive issue that led to the death of our daughter.”