Man jailed for attempted rape and sexual assault of two women in Edinburgh's Little France area

A 21-year-old man has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life following two incidents in the Capital earlier this year.

At the High Court in Glasgow, David Milligan was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison following his conviction on Friday, June 21.

David Milligan has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. Picture: Police Scotland

He had earlier pled guilty to the sexual assault of a woman and the attempted rape of a second woman on February 21 and 22 in the Little France Crescent and Little France Park areas.

Milligan was arrested and charged by detectives from Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit on February 25.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, of Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing today of David Milligan whose actions terrified the victims who were understandably distressed by their ordeals.

"I'd like to thank them for their continued support throughout our inquiries and hope that the sentencing will offer them some comfort as they look to move forward with their lives.

“The incidents happened within a 24-hour period of each other and officers launched a thorough investigation into Milligan that led to his subsequent charge and conviction.

“We remain committed to bringing sexual offenders before the courts and treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness, no matter when they occur. Anyone wishing to report such crimes should do so in confidence to police via 101. In an emergency, always dial 999."