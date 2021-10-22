Man jailed for four years at the High Court in Edinburgh, after being convicted of raping a woman in the Stirling area
Scott Kelly, 28, has been sentenced to four years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh, after being convicted of rape and assault whilst in a domestic relationship.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:24 pm
Detective Inspector Craig Faulds of the Public Protection Unit said: “The victim showed an enormous amount of courage in reporting these crimes to the police and in doing so Kelly will now face the consequences of his actions.
“I hope the bravery shown by the victim will encourage others who have suffered sexual abuse and violence within a domestic relationship to come forward. We will thoroughly investigate all reports of sexual offences to bring perpetrators of these crimes to justice."