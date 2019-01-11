Man jailed for killing Alan Glancy in Edinburgh flat

Have your say

A convicted killer who confessed to his lover that he had stabbed another man to death has been jailed for 11 years.

Paul Ness fatally attacked his friend Alan Glancy, 47, at his flat in Fountainbridge in January last year.

The 46 year-old fled and it was more than three weeks before Mr Glancy’s body was discovered.

Ness had previously been locked up for seven years in 1996 for killing a fellow inmate.

A judge heard after this latest crime, he told his girlfriend: “Know that thing that happened in Perth Prison – it’s happened again.”

Ness was today locked up at the High Court in Glasgow after he pled guilty to the culpable homicide of Mr Glancy by stabbing him in the leg.

Lord Woolman told him the impact of the death on the victim’s family had been “profound”.

The judge added: “You left your friend bleeding in his flat. His body was not found for 22 days.

“You initially denied to police that you had any knowledge of what had happened.”

“No one knows what happened during the course of the incident.

Lord Woolman added Ness had previously been guilty of 150 offences over 30 years.

A hearing in Edinburgh earlier heard Ness’ girlfriend asked him why he had deep cuts on his fingers on January 16 last year.

It was then he made the confession that “its happened again”.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said: “She knew about the incident in Perth prison 20 years before, but did nothing with this information.

“However, when she heard Ness had been contacted by police in relation to the death of Mr Glancy she googled the incident and later asked Ness outright about the death of Alan Glancy.”

“She asked him: ‘Did you do that?” and Ness admitted that he had stabbed him once in the leg.’

The court heard that the woman urged him to go to the police, but he repeatedly told her: “No, it will be fine, don’t worry.”

Pathologists ruled that the cause of Mr Glancy’s death was a stab wound to the left leg.

The court heard that Mr Glancy’s brother Andrew became concerned about his brother in February as he had no heard from him for some time.

Mr Glancy’s ex-partner Amelia MacFarlane went to check he was alright and found the flat in darkness.

Mr Glancy was discovered sitting in a chair.

Ness, also of Edinburgh, will also be supervised for a further four years on his release.

