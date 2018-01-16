Man jailed for “predatory” internet chats with young girls

A FINANCE worker who used fake identities to lure young girls into explicit internet chats has been jailed.

Ross Jameson told one 14-year-old girl he could make money by selling photos of her in her underwear. He then exchanged graphic sexual messages with the girls that made it clear he knew they were underage but still wanted to engage in sexual acts.

Police were contacted after the sister of one of his victims became concerned about her “secretive behaviour” and checked her phone.

That prompted police to raid Jameson’s Edinburgh home where they found a stash of dozens of indecent images and videos of young girls - some featuring girls as young as toddler age being sexually abused. Other images featured sexual activity involving animals.

Jameson, who worked as a purchase ledger analyst for Edinburgh-based flight comparison firm Skyscanner through an agency, was told “these charges are frankly predatory”.

Defence solicitor Nicola Brown said Jameson “accepted his responsibility” for the offences.

Jameson was jailed for 18 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.