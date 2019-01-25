Man jailed for weapon offences banned from East Lothian for two years

An anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) banning a Merseyside man from entering East Lothian has been issued at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Dylan Worrall, who was the subject of a police investigation, was found as being responsible for the possession and use of weapons within the region.

He was reported to the police on 16 May 2018 before being convicted in court and subsequently sentenced to 14 months in prison in September 2018.

Ahead of his release, officers from Musselburgh Community Investigation Unit worked with East Lothian Council to ensure that measures were put in place to safeguard the community.

As a result, an ASBO was issued by Edinburgh Sheriff Court banning Worrall from entering East Lothian for two years.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Walker from the Community Investigation Unit said: “During his time in East Lothian Dylan Worrall was linked to a variety of crimes, which greatly impacted on the area and the communities who live there.

“We have worked very closely with our partners at East Lothian Council and this collaborative approach has paid dividends in ensuring that Worrall can now not set foot in East Lothian for two years.

“We treat all forms of criminality with the utmost seriousness and for offences where the wellbeing of the local community is adversely affected, we will look to secure measures such as this.”

A spokesperson for East Lothian Council said;

“East Lothian Council will work in close partnership with Police Scotland in using the antisocial behaviour legislation to bring relief to the communities of East Lothian.

“The granting of this Order is testament to the strength of that inter-agency working”.

