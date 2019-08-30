Man jailed over 'frightening' late night sex attack in Edinburgh city centre

A man who attempted to sexually assault a teenager in a "frightening ordeal" after a night out in Edinburgh has been jailed.

Juan Martin Comba Valdez, 21, was today sentenced to 18 months in prison over the attack, which happened on Morrison Street on May 12 this year.

A 19-year-old woman had been making her way home following a night out with friends when Valdez grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police said there had been a struggle before the woman was able to push off Valdez.

The attacker then ran off towards Lothian Road.

Police applauded the woman's bravery for coming forward, with Valdez convicted and sentenced today at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Officers from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit carried out an investigation into the incident and charged Valdez on May 20.

Detective Constable Andrew Martin from the PPU said: "From the inquiries we carried out, it appears that Juan Valdez was loitering within the Morrison Street area with the intention of targeting someone.

"He did not know his victim and he subjected her to a very frightening ordeal. Thankfully, however, she was able to bravely fight him off and prevent a more serious assault from taking place.

"I'd like to thank this woman for her bravery, both during the incident, and then in her support of our investigation, which ultimately resulted in Valdez receiving a custodial sentence.

"We treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness and will investigate any such offences robustly to identify perpetrators and bring them to justice."