Man left with serious arm injury following assault in Edinburgh's Southside

A man was left with a serious arm injury which required hospital treatment after an altercation with two other men in the Newington area of Edinburgh.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault, which happened at around 7.15pm on Sunday 31 March outside a premises on Clerk Street.

A 36-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with two men, who subsequently assaulted him, leaving him with a serious arm injury that required hospital treatment.

During the incident a taxi stopped to assist and the driver intervened. The suspects then fled the scene on foot in the direction of Nicholson Street.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

Detective Constable Iain Wallace from Gayfield CID said: “This assault happened in a busy area which at the time had a number of pedestrians and drivers passing by. We’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or the suspects afterwards, to contact police as soon as possible.

“We are grateful to the taxi driver for stopping to assist the victim at the scene, and I would appeal directly to him to come forward to assist with our inquiries.

“Anyone with information that can help us trace those responsible should contact officers immediately.”

Those with information should contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 3749 of 31st March, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

