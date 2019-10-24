Man missing from Edinburgh found 'safe and well'

Police have traced a 64-year-old man who went missing from the Gilmerton area of the Capital.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 6:47 am
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 6:57 am
John Paterson has been traced. Picture: Police Scotland

John Paterson was last seen around 1am on Sunday on Hyvot Mill Road.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We are pleased to report that John Paterson has been traced safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared our original appeals."

