Man missing from Sussex hospital may be in Edinburgh

Concerns are growing for a missing Sussex man who may have made his way to Edinburgh.

Richard Alexander has been missing from a hospital near Chichester since 14 January and concerns are growing for his welfare.

The 30-year-old is described as vulnerable and is reliant on medication, which it is believed he has not been taking since he disappeared.

Richard who is white, 6’ and slim, with brown hair, is believed to have travelled to Blackpool on 16 January and then to Preston where he bought a rail ticket to Edinburgh Waverley station.

Photographs of Richard have been released by police, one showing him in the clothes he was wearing at Preston railway station on 16 January.

Police in Sussex have been asking police colleagues and homeless charities in Edinburgh for assistance in tracing Mr Alexander.

If you see Richard, in Edinburgh or elsewhere, please contact the police on 101 quoting Sussex reference 1153 of 14/01.

